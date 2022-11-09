Three people displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a house fire that displaced three people Monday afternoon.

Crews went to a home near 125th & Binney Street in response to a fire alarm and saw smoke and flames from the garage. The fire was determined to be an electrical event that occurred near common combustibles according to the release.

The fire was under control within 14 minutes and the release states most of the damage is around the garage and the attic.

It’s reported three people were displaced because of the fire and no injuries have been reported. OPPD, M.U.D., and Red Cross have all responded to the fire.

There’s a total estimated dollar loss of $252,500.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.