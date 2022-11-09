Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record highs today followed by a strong cold front Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is very mild out the door this morning with all of us in the 60s. We will gradually climb all day and get close to a record high this afternoon. The record is 73 degrees set in 1999 and I have 73 in the forecast for this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

That will happen with blustery south wind gusts of 30-40 mph most of the day into the night so while you see a high of 73 in my forecast it will be cloudy and windy most of the day along with it.

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

We’re still on track for a mild night tonight with steady temperatures in the 60s again for most of the night. We should top out in the upper 60s Thursday but that is very early in the day right ahead of a strong cold front. That front is the reason why Thursday is still a 6 First Alert Day. Strong wind gusts and a few storms are also likely along with the big temperature drop early this morning. The cold front is likely to move through in the 7-8 range in the metro. A bit earlier west, a bit later east.

Cold Front Thursday
Cold Front Thursday(WOWT)
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Then the cold air is locked in for a while with highs in the 30s and 40s likely starting Friday well into next week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

