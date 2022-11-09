Republican Mike Flood wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Mike Flood gave his acceptance speech during the Midterm Elections for U.S. House District 1.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks to keep his seat in congress as the representative for Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

Flood also defeated Pansing Brooks in the Special Election in June and is currently in office. This election determined who gets to serve a full, two-year term.

Flood said he’ll focus on fighting inflation, securing the border and fighting a rise in crime.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of ten counties and two split counties, and stretches from east central Nebraska, down to Lincoln and over to south of Omaha.

