Pottawattamie County encourages lighting up green to support veterans

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Administrative buildings in Pottawattamie County will be illuminated in green for the next few days to help raise awareness for veterans, their challenges, and the resources available to assist them.

Operation Green Light is a new national effort put forth by the National Association of Counties and other veterans’ associations to get residents and businesses in local communities to install green lighting from Nov. 7-13, overlapping Veterans Day on the 11th — or year-round.

“In addition to lighting county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb,” the release from a Pottawattamie County PR spokesman says. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.”

You can participate in conversation on social media by sharing photos and videos with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. You can also upload them to 6 News here.

