Pottawattamie County encourages lighting up green to support veterans

(WKYT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Administrative buildings in Pottawattamie County will be illuminated in green for the next few days to help raise awareness for veterans, their challenges, and the resources available to assist them.

Operation Green Light is a new national effort put forth by the National Association of Counties and other veterans’ associations to get residents and businesses in local communities to install green lighting from Nov. 7-13, overlapping Veterans Day on the 11th — or year-round.

“In addition to lighting county buildings, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb,” the release from a Pottawattamie County PR spokesman says. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.”

You can participate in conversation on social media by sharing photos and videos with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. You can also upload them to 6 News here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races
Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election Day 2022: Bacon hangs on to Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Jim Pillen
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
29-year-old Jerica Schuman was killed in a pedestrian accident Tuesday.
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Latest News

19th & Douglas
Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong cold front blasting through early Thursday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans pass Voter ID, minimum wage ballot initiatives