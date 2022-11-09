Pieper Lewis back in custody after escape

Piper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Piper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist is back in custody after escaping an Iowa Department of Corrections facility several days ago.

Pieper Lewis was listed as escaped from a women’s residential facility in Des Moines by the Iowa DOC after Lewis reportedly cut her required GPS-enabled tracking device in her room before escaping.

Lewis, now 18, admitted to killing Zachary Brooks, 37, in Des Moines when she was 15 years old. She told the court she was 15 when she said she ran away from home three times to get away from an abusive home. She said a man brought her into her home if she would have sex with other people. That’s where she was introduced to Brooks. She said Brooks gave her drugs and alcohol and raped her.

Lewis was reportedly back in custody at 09:16 PM on Tuesday.

