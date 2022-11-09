Papillion Police: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - After canceling the endangered missing advisory on a 21-year-old one day ago, Papillion police reported the woman was found and is safe.

In a Tweet Tuesday evening, the police say “The outpouring of support and number of people who have been watching for her has been uplifting to see.”

It’s reported the woman was last seen in Papillion last Wednesday.

