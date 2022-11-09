Organization in Omaha aims to help people vote

Some voters across the metro could be having a tough time getting to the polls.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are voters across the metro who could be having a tough time getting to the polls today.

Black Votes Matter is one of the many organizations providing rides to people who want to get out and vote.

The organization is focused on OHA Senior Towers to make sure residents can get out and vote. This afternoon they were at the Crown Tower.

Preston Love says it’s important to help get people out to vote, especially in an area of town that traditionally has had a low voter turnout.

“Sometimes they have impediments to voting,” said Preston Love Jr. with Black Votes Matter. “Some of it is getting to the polling places, they maybe should have voted by mail, but they didn’t because these people want to vote, but their lives are complex. But if we remove some of the barriers we increase the chances they will vote.”

Love says polling places used to be located in the OHA towers, but when COVID hit they were removed.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The "Dodge Street Subway" has upgraded security to make it safer for pedestrians
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
29-year-old Jerica Schuman was killed in a pedestrian accident Tuesday.
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
A reward is possible for tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

Latest News

Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election Day 2022: Tight race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District puts Bacon, Vargas in national spotlight
Nebraska State Capitol
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans on both sides of the aisle eyeing Legislature races
WOWT Election 2022: Election security
Election 2022: Election security