Organization in Omaha aims to help people vote

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are voters across the metro who could be having a tough time getting to the polls today.

Black Votes Matter is one of the many organizations providing rides to people who want to get out and vote.

The organization is focused on OHA Senior Towers to make sure residents can get out and vote. This afternoon they were at the Crown Tower.

Preston Love says it’s important to help get people out to vote, especially in an area of town that traditionally has had a low voter turnout.

“Sometimes they have impediments to voting,” said Preston Love Jr. with Black Votes Matter. “Some of it is getting to the polling places, they maybe should have voted by mail, but they didn’t because these people want to vote, but their lives are complex. But if we remove some of the barriers we increase the chances they will vote.”

Love says polling places used to be located in the OHA towers, but when COVID hit they were removed.

