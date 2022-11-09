At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Near Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - A small plane crashed near Maxwell, NE, about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality.

The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the case.

This is a developing story. A reporter is on scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

