Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warming trend ends with strong Thursday front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warmer Tuesday under cloudy skies we’re in for even more warmth Wednesday. The clouds hang on through the first half of the day with the chance of a stray shower or some drizzle mainly in the morning... the afternoon will bring a bit of clearing and warm temperatures as a gusty S wind pushes us into the 70s. This should be a record-tying day in the metro with a high of 73.

The warm up comes to an abrupt halt as a cold front barrels through Thursday morning. With big changes on the way we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Weather Day:

Ahead of the front we’ll warm to the 60s, behind it quickly cooling to the 30s by the evening. Bring a winter coat as you head out the door Thursday morning, you’ll need it by the evening.

The front also sparks a chance for storms along our morning front, a few could be strong. We’ll keep a close eye on storm potential leading up to this 6 First Alert Weather Day.

The cold air will linger with highs in the 30s for much of the 10 day forecast.

