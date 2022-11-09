Election Day 2022: Nebraskans pass Voter ID, minimum wage ballot initiatives
Voters also approved an amendment allowing for development that would expand air travel capabilities across the state.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans passed both of the state’s ballot initiatives on Tuesday.
Initiative No. 432, to require Voter ID, passed handily.
- For: 66% or 408,843 votes
- Against: 34% or 212,452 votes
Initiative No. 433, to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage, passed solidly.
- For: 58% or 361,705 votes
- Against: 42% or 258,787 votes
The vast majority of voters across the state also passed an amendment to expand air travel in Nebraska.
- For: 79% or 452,745 votes
- Against: 21% or 122,414 votes
