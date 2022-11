OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters are deciding Tuesday whether to keep Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in office.

Democrat Dave Pantos has been campaigning to unseat the incumbent.

As of 10 p.m., results had Kleine leading by more than 20,000 votes.

Kleine: 58%

Pantos: 42%

