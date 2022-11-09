Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne in Iowa’s 3rd District

Challenger’s win gives Iowa GOP a clean sweep in Congressional races
Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn’t call the race until Wednesday because the race was so close. Republicans swept Iowa’s three other House seats on Election Day.

During the campaign, Nunn emphasized his lifelong ties to the district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs. The 43-year-old from Bondurant stressed his conservative positions and his military combat experience with the U.S. Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan as he appealed to voters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

