Election Results: Tight race for Nebraska’s First Congressional District

Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks are getting their rematch in the November General Election for the First District Congressional seat.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in the Special Election in June and is currently in office. This election determines who gets to serve a full, two-year term.

As of 9:30 p.m. with an estimated 43% of votes counted, Pansing Brooks and Flood are separated by just over 100 votes.

  • Patty Pansing Brooks 50%
  • Mike Flood 50%

Flood said if he returns to Washington, he’ll focus on fighting inflation, securing the border and fighting a rise in crime.

Pansing Brooks said she is focused on protecting reproductive rights, fighting inflation, and protecting seniors when it comes to social security and Medicare.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of ten counties and two split counties, and stretches from east central Nebraska, down to Lincoln and over to south of Omaha.

View Statewide Election Results

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The "Dodge Street Subway" has upgraded security to make it safer for pedestrians
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
29-year-old Jerica Schuman was killed in a pedestrian accident Tuesday.
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
A reward is possible for tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

Latest News

Greg Gonzalez and Aaron Hanson will face off in the Douglas County Sheriff's race in the...
Election 2022: Douglas County Sheriff race
Organization in Omaha aims to help people vote
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election Day 2022: Tight race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District puts Bacon, Vargas in national spotlight