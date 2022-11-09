Election Results: Tight race for Nebraska’s First Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks are getting their rematch in the November General Election for the First District Congressional seat.

Flood defeated Pansing Brooks in the Special Election in June and is currently in office. This election determines who gets to serve a full, two-year term.

As of 9:30 p.m. with an estimated 43% of votes counted, Pansing Brooks and Flood are separated by just over 100 votes.

Patty Pansing Brooks 50%

Mike Flood 50%

Flood said if he returns to Washington, he’ll focus on fighting inflation, securing the border and fighting a rise in crime.

Pansing Brooks said she is focused on protecting reproductive rights, fighting inflation, and protecting seniors when it comes to social security and Medicare.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of ten counties and two split counties, and stretches from east central Nebraska, down to Lincoln and over to south of Omaha.

