Election Results: Morfeld leads race for Lancaster County Attorney

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney.

Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld.

Morfeld has maintained a lead throughout the night but Condon is catching up as more votes are counted.

  • Adam Morfeld 53%
  • Pat Condon 47%

Condon was originally appointed to the position in 2017 and has more than 30 years of experience in the Lancaster county attorney’s office, which he said makes him more qualified compared to his opponent.

Morfeld said he’ll bring about change to the office. He has campaigned on the need for more transparency in that position, and with a goal to clear the backlog in processing sex assault kits.

