Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clouds & wind along with a few showers on Election Day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have moved in and temperatures are slowly warming through the 40s this morning. Stronger south wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely into the afternoon as well. That will allow us to warm up to near 60 degrees even with the clouds.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

A few showers and some drizzle are possible at any point today but it likely won’t be persistent.

Stronger wind and even more warmth is likely Wednesday with record highs near 73 degrees likely in the afternoon. A strong south wind gusting to near 45 mph will help in that warming even though we will have mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A strong cold front is still set to move through Thursday but now looks to be earlier in the day. That is why it is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

