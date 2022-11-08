Omaha Police investigating incident involving off-duty officer

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Tuesday morning that internal investigators are looking into an incident involving an off-duty officer.

The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.

An OPD spokesman said the incident involves Officer William Klees.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

