No. 9 Creighton earns first win of the season beating St. Thomas, 72-60

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite shooting just under 40% from the floor, the Bluejays found a way to notch their first win of the 2022-2023 regular season in front of a home crowd at CHI. Sophomore Arthur Kaluma led the Jays with 17 points and eight rebounds.

South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman became just the third Bluejay to record a double-double in his Creighton debut tallying 11 points and ten rebounds. In his first game back with the Jays after suffering a season-ending injury to his wrist in February, guard Ryan Nembhard recorded nine points and five assists.

Creighton is back in action Thursday when they host North Dakota for an 8 p.m. tip off.

