Nebraska DB Myles Farmer suspended for Michigan game following DUI citation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer is facing consequences on and off the field, after he was cited for DUI over the weekend.

Lincoln Police said 21-year-old Farmer of Lincoln was pulled over near 10th and P Streets for failure to use his turn signal Sunday at 12:30 a.m. Police said the officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted. Farmer tested .123 BAC and was cited and released for DUI and Failing to Use a Turn Signal.

Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph said he has suspended Farmer for Saturday’s game against Michigan.

“I was informed on Sunday morning of an incident involving Myles Farmer this weekend. Myles is a good young man, but understands he used poor judgement and made a mistake on Saturday night. The result of poor judgement and mistakes is consequences and discipline. In addition to penalties he may face through the legal system, Myles is suspended for this week’s game at Michigan and will be subject to internal discipline.”

Myles has started all nine games this season and played in 30 games in his career at Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.