Nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Nebraska
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic stop in central Nebraska leaves one woman behind bars.
Nebraska state troopers found nearly 1,000 pills suspected of being fentanyl around 9 p.m. Monday. Troopers stopped a sedan parked on the shoulder of I-80.
NSP says during the stop, drug paraphernalia could be seen in plain sight by the trooper.
Troopers found the pills along with a small amount of methamphetamine.
Brittany Beeter, 30, of North Dakota was taken into custody for possession of an extremely hazardous substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, imitation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She’s being held in Buffalo County Jail.
