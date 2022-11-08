Nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic stop in central Nebraska leaves one woman behind bars.

Nebraska state troopers found nearly 1,000 pills suspected of being fentanyl around 9 p.m. Monday. Troopers stopped a sedan parked on the shoulder of I-80.

NSP says during the stop, drug paraphernalia could be seen in plain sight by the trooper.

Brittany Beeter was arrested after NSP located nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Gibbon. (Nebraska State Patrol/Buffalo County Jail)

Troopers found the pills along with a small amount of methamphetamine.

Brittany Beeter, 30, of North Dakota was taken into custody for possession of an extremely hazardous substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, imitation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She’s being held in Buffalo County Jail.

