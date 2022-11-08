Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen.

Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen.

According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the officer who took the report was driving by the Kwik Shop, off N 48th Street and Madison Avenue, and saw a silver Kia Sorento with California plates.

LPD said the officer parked behind the vehicle and confirmed it was the one that was reported stolen earlier in the night.

Police said a group of people then ran away.

Following a chase, LPD said they took four people into custody including a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

The 18-year-old is facing theft by unlawful taking charges and all the juveniles were referred for theft by receiving charges.

According to police, during this investigation they recovered a second stolen car near 50th Street and Madison Avenue. LPD said that vehicle was reported stolen on Nov. 3 near A Street and Sunburst Lane.

