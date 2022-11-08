Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault.

Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.

McMahon pleaded guilty to the tampering charge and no contest to the assault charge.

The charges stem from an incident in April and May 2021 when he was accused of an assault at the Caddy Shack Bar, and then allegedly tampered with a witness.

The former bar owner allegedly injured one person at the Caddy Shack Bar.

According to court documents, McMahon challenged a bar patron to a fight after they walked up to him and asked about his experience as the former owner of The Good Life Sports Bar and Grill.

The victim tried to leave but McMahon allegedly tackled him. The victim fell onto the sidewalk and a curb, breaking three ribs. He also needed three surgeries to install metal plates.

