Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record warmth ahead of big cold blast

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warming trend begins to settle in Tuesday... it’ll still be a cool day but slightly warmer compared to where we started the week. We’ll feel it kick in overnight with midnight temps hear the low 40s... already nearing 50 by 8 AM in the Metro.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

The day will be overcast with on and off light showers and drizzle mainly before 5 PM. We’ll warm tot he upper 50s under the clouds with more warmth building from here. By Wednesday we’re challenging record highs with a high of 75 in the Metro.

Record Highs
Record Highs(WOWT)

The warm up comes to an abrupt halt as a cold front barrels through Thursday around noon. Ahead of the front we’ll warm to the 70s, behind it quickly cooling to the 30s by the evening. Bring a winter coat as you head out the door Thursday morning, you’ll need it by the evening.

Cold blast
Cold blast(wowt)

The front also sparks a chance for storms a few could be strong. We’ll keep a close eye on storm potential leading up to this 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

The cold air will linger with highs in the 30s for the rest of the 10 day forecast.

