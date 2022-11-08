Election Day 2022: Nebraskans choose new governor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor.

The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014.

Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and keep the seat in the hands of the GOP for the 28th consecutive year. But Democrat Carol Blood is hoping to make history by becoming the second female governor — and the first since Republican Kay Orr held office in 1987.

