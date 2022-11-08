Election Day 2022: Nebraskans on both sides of the aisle eyeing Legislature races

Half of the seats are up this year in the Nebraska legislature. It's officially nonpartisan.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In addition to Nebraska’s next governor, many voters across the state will be making some important decisions down-ticket.

They’re also choosing their representatives in the Unicameral and school boards and deciding whether to retain judges.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest updated numbers

These races are officially nonpartisan, and there are no political affiliations listed on the ballot.

But there’s no doubt about it: The Nebraska Legislature is partisan, and Democrats and Republicans will often vote down party lines.

This past session, Republicans were one vote away from being a super-majority — if they had one more vote, they could end filibusters by the Democrats. Nebraskans saw that play out as efforts to restrict abortions failed by just a couple of votes.

“I think what we’ve seen around the country with the Dobbs decision from the Supreme Court is a lot of power is being returned to the states,” said Ryan Horn, an Omaha political consultant. “All of a sudden there were state legislative races where a lot of decisions that affect your life are going to be made.”

There are three or four races in Omaha alone that could determine the balance of power in the Legislature.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

