Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure

Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation.

And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend.

The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections.

In the last couple of years, much of the dispute nationally has been over early ballots and voting machines.

The courts and election officials around the country have repeatedly rejected the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.

There’s no doubt in 2020 the numbers were historic when it came to voting by mail and putting ballots in secure drop boxes.

Experts say the rise in voting by mail was due to the pandemic.

These days when it comes to election security, states have doubled down their protocols to reassure voters that it’s a fair election.

“Nebraskans can be confident that the elections conducted today will be fair,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen. “They’re going to be secure. Every validly cast ballot will be counted accurately.”

6 News asked if Evnen worries about what other secretaries of state may do if elected if they still believe Donald Trump is the President.

“I concern myself with the state of Nebraska. So how other states address it and how voters there care to approach it, that is the business of other states. I keep my focus on the state of Nebraska.”

Bob Evnen is on the ballot.

The incumbent survived a crowded republican primary but is unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The "Dodge Street Subway" has upgraded security to make it safer for pedestrians
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
29-year-old Jerica Schuman was killed in a pedestrian accident Tuesday.
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
A reward is possible for tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

Latest News

Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election Day 2022: Tight race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District puts Bacon, Vargas in national spotlight
Nebraska State Capitol
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans on both sides of the aisle eyeing Legislature races
WOWT Election 2022: Election security
Election 2022: Election security
WOWT Election 2022: Nebraskans decide next governor
Election 2022: Nebraskans decide next governor