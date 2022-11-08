Election Day 2022: Nebraska, Iowa voters cast midterm ballots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska and Iowa are joining millions across the nation to cast their ballots Tuesday for the Midterm Election.

Polls in Iowa opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday; Nebraska voters got started at 8 a.m. Both states will shut polls at 8 p.m. That’s a first for Iowa polls; they have previously closed at 9 p.m. for general elections.

Across Douglas County on Tuesday, about 2,000 poll workers are watching over 212 polling places in 231 precincts as voters make their selections among 149 candidates up for 90 different offices.

Douglas County has 359,151 registered voters. Of those, 127,593 are Republican; 135,360 are Democrats; 5,812 are Libertarian; 1,372 are with the Legal Marijuana Now party; and 89,014 are nonpartisan.

Election officials expect polls to be busiest from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Results posted Tuesday night will be preliminary, not final or official. Early ballots dropped off on Tuesday will likely be counted on Friday along with provisional ballots. County counts become official once they are certified by the election commissioner; state race tallies are certified by the Secretary of State.

RACES TO WATCH

Nebraska governor

Nebraskans will be waiting to hear who will take over the state’s top office as Gov. Pete Ricketts terms out: Republican Agribusinessman Jim Pillen or State Sen. Carol Blood. As voters consider a number of issues as they head to the polls — from abortion to Voter ID, from student debt relief to school aid as well as state taxes and spending — some are also weighing Pillen’s refusal to debate his opponent.

Some of Tuesday night’s results will be closely watched around the nation as Republicans look to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Democrats fight to hold on to their majority. In the Omaha-metro, that comes down to a hard-fought race in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District between GOP incumbent Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Tony Vargas.

Douglas County Sheriff

Aaron Hanson and Greg Gonzalez and their supporters have made the race for Douglas County Sheriff very contentious. The two candidates participated in a heated debate a few weeks ago.

Iowa governor

Democrat Deidre DeJear is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is seeking her second full term. Unlike the Nebraska gubernatorial candidates, these two met for a debate about three weeks. DeJear was in Council Bluffs campaigning last month. Reynolds joined other GOP candidates at a rally hosted by former President Trump last week in Sioux City.

Iowa Senate

Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley was also at Trump’s rally last week in Sioux City — the home turf of his opponent, Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral. The two also debated last month in Des Moines.

Western Iowa Congressional Districts

Redistricting has pulled Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne’s district mostly out of the Council Bluffs-metro area. She faces Republican Zach Nunn in the race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

In the 4th District, Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra is being challenged by Democrat Ryan Melton.

—

Reporter Erin Hartley contributed to this story.

