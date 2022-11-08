Election Day 2022: GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa’s 4 seats in the U.S. House

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen.

If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation.

ELECTION DAY UPDATES: Get the latest on Iowa's 3rd & 4th districts

A reward is possible for tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

