Election Day 2022: GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa’s 4 seats in the U.S. House
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen.
If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.