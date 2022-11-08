Election Day 2022: Tight race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District puts Bacon, Vargas in national spotlight

Both candidates were out Tuesday morning encouraging voters to head to the polls
Candidates for the District 2 House race prepare for Election Day
By Erin Hartley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District will be among the nation’s closest-watched races on Election Night.

Republican incumbent Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Tony Vargas were both out with their supporters and family on Tuesday morning encouraging residents to vote.

RELATED: Abortion, Jan. 6 stances heat up Nebraska’s Dist. 2 Congressional debate

Bacon was out with campaign volunteers at about 8 a.m. holding up signs at 90th and Dodge streets. He said he planned to go vote himself with his wife after that.

“It’s great to be with so many young folks,” he told 6 News. “You know, we have 75 high school students on our team; 30 college students. And to me, I think it’s a joy to be with our team with all the young folks out here; and of course, we’ve got some of our senior citizens out here, too.”

Vargas started his morning holding signs with supporters at 72nd and Pacific streets before casting his ballot. 6 News caught up with at breakfast.

“This is like the second or third stop now, but we voted this morning — my wife and I,” he said. “And I’m here with my mom and my brother, and it’s a family affair this morning. And we’re just trying to make sure people know we are out and about in the community, trying to get people out to vote today.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

