Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library

W. Dale Clark Library in downtown Omaha officially closed its doors Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues.

Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library.

Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating some dust on and around the site.

Workers say they have brought in a machine they call the “mister” that sprays down the area to keep the dust down.

