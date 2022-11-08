Bond set at $500,000 for Omaha man accused of driving through Halloween event
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a Minne Lusa Halloween event was in court Tuesday.
Dontavius Levering appeared for the first time in court on this incident.
He’s formally charged with attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The preliminary hearing will be Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.
His bond is set at $500,000.
