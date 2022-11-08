Bond set at $500,000 for Omaha man accused of driving through Halloween event

Omaha man who drove through Halloween event appears in court
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a Minne Lusa Halloween event was in court Tuesday.

Dontavius Levering appeared for the first time in court on this incident.

Dontavius Levering
Dontavius Levering(Omaha Police Department)

He’s formally charged with attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The preliminary hearing will be Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The "Dodge Street Subway" has upgraded security to make it safer for pedestrians
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
29-year-old Jerica Schuman was killed in a pedestrian accident Tuesday.
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
A reward is possible for tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

Latest News

Lucille Lamay Green, 68
Bellevue Police searching for missing woman
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation
Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Centers
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Centers