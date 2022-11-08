Bond set at $500,000 for Omaha man accused of driving through Halloween event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a Minne Lusa Halloween event was in court Tuesday.

Dontavius Levering appeared for the first time in court on this incident.

Dontavius Levering (Omaha Police Department)

He’s formally charged with attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The preliminary hearing will be Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

His bond is set at $500,000.

