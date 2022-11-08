Bellevue Police searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person.

Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service.

Her family says she hasn’t been seen since.

Lucille’s family reports that she has dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another.

Lucille is about 5-foot-3-inches tall and has black and gray hair.

If you know anything about her disappearance you’re asked to call the police.

