Bellevue Police searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person.
Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service.
Her family says she hasn’t been seen since.
Lucille’s family reports that she has dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another.
Lucille is about 5-foot-3-inches tall and has black and gray hair.
If you know anything about her disappearance you’re asked to call the police.
