Bellevue Police searching for missing woman

Lucille Lamay Green, 68
Lucille Lamay Green, 68(Bellevue Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person.

Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service.

Her family says she hasn’t been seen since.

Lucille’s family reports that she has dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another.

Lucille is about 5-foot-3-inches tall and has black and gray hair.

If you know anything about her disappearance you’re asked to call the police.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The "Dodge Street Subway" has upgraded security to make it safer for pedestrians
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
29-year-old Jerica Schuman was killed in a pedestrian accident Tuesday.
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
A reward is possible for tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation
Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Centers
Omaha Everyday: Arbor Care Centers