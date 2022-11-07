Veterans can get a free drink from Scooter’s Coffee this Friday

In order to receive your free beverage on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, you must present a valid...
In order to receive your free beverage on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, you must present a valid military ID at any participating Scooters location.(Angel Alvarez)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local coffee chain is giving back this Veterans Day to those who have served.

On Friday, anyone presenting a valid military ID will get a free handcrafted drink of their choosing — any size — including Scooter’s holiday drinks.

“We are grateful to veterans and all military members for their courage, sacrifice, and commitment to serve and protect our freedom,” Joe Thornton, president of Scooter’s Coffee, said in Monday’s news release. “Scooter’s Coffee customers, dedicated franchisees, and employees are passionate about helping veterans in the communities we serve, and we are honored to give back to those who exemplify our company core values of integrity, love, humility, and courage.”

Scooter’s also noted in its release Monday that Scooter’s customers raised $64,546 for the Wounded Warriors Family Support nonprofit during a promotion in August that let customers tack on an extra $1 to their order to support the cause.

Scooter’s Coffee is also a supporter of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran Program, which helps honorably discharged veterans open Scooter’s franchise locations.

