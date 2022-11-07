Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime.

Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets.

“We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the neighborhood I see use it all the time.”

The tunnel was built in 1934, mainly for students.

“Dundee Elementary is on the north side but kids on the south side do go to that school, and I don’t see how they’d get there without having to cross a very busy street,” Corbin said.

Dave Schinzel with the Dundee Memorial Park Association says for decades the tunnel was falling apart and the city took little action. So, the neighborhood association took over maintenance in 2014.

“It was a mess,” Schinzel said. “It was dark and dingy. It had not been maintained well at all.”

Since taking over, the Dundee Memorial Park Association had made many upgrades to the tunnel, including LED lighting, security cameras, street signs, and murals created by students.

“Now it’s a high point of our neighborhood. We take great pride in it.”

But Schinzel says lately, a series of crime in the tunnel has made neighbors nervous.

“You had issues with loitering and other illicit activities that you don’t want in here.”

So the neighborhood association secured funding from donors and had an extra security camera installed.

“Now we have 100% coverage.”

He says so far, so good.

“We’ve had no problems,” Schinzel said.

Neighbors agree.

“I think it helps a lot,” Corbin said. “People feel more secure when they’re walking back and forth, especially at night.”

