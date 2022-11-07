Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.(Google Maps)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) – A witness held a suspected child kidnapper at gunpoint until police arrived at a Walmart in Georgia, officials said.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

When officers arrived, they arrested 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay.

Upon investigation, officers learned that Doobay had arrived at the Walmart in a vehicle with the child, forced the child out of the vehicle, and took the child behind the Walmart and into the woods. Police said Doobay then threw the child to the ground and began choking the child.

A witness intervened and held Doobay at gunpoint until police arrived, the department said.

Police have not released the child’s age or relationship to Doobay, if any.

The child was taken into juvenile custody for further care, police said.

Warner Robins is located in central Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
A woman was killed after a shooting near 49th and Miami
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
Shooting
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

Latest News

WOWT Dodge Street underpass
Security upgrades on Dodge Street passageway
Still time to vote early in Douglas County
Still time to vote early in Douglas County
BREAKING: Lincoln authorities lift lockdown at daycare
BREAKING: Lincoln authorities lift lockdown at daycare
Rusty Lord has declared Thursday, Nov. 10 a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large