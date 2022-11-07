Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to a busy weather week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The week will start with a pretty typical November day. Highs to day will warm into the mid 50s with a light southeast breeze by the afternoon. That will happen with varying cloud cover as well.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Warmer weather will move in toward the middle of the week with a high near 60 degrees likely Tuesday. Unfortunately that will happen with rather thick cloud cover during the day and bouts of showers and drizzle. So while the temperatures are warmer, the lack of sunshine will be noticed.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day of the week and a record setter at that. Highs in the mid 70s will give the record of 73 from 1999 a run for it’s money.

Record Highs
Record Highs(WOWT)

A cold front is set to move through at some point Thursday and bring all of this mild air to a sudden halt. The exact timing of that front is all over on models for Thursday but it will bring MUCH colder air for the end of the week and weekend. Highs in the 30s are likely behind the front!

Thursday Front
Thursday Front(WOWT)
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

