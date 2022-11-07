Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
A woman was killed after a shooting near 49th and Miami
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
Shooting
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

Latest News

WOWT Dodge Street underpass
Security upgrades on Dodge Street passageway
Still time to vote early in Douglas County
Still time to vote early in Douglas County
BREAKING: Lincoln authorities lift lockdown at daycare
BREAKING: Lincoln authorities lift lockdown at daycare
Rusty Lord has declared Thursday, Nov. 10 a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large