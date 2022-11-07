Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street.

According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m.

Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street will be restricted westbound in the outside curb lane for building construction. The lane closure will be in effect for one year.

10910 John J. Pershing Drive will have various lane restrictions for drain pipe repair. The restrictions will be in effect for one month.

South 42nd Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction at Frederick Street in the southbound lanes for utility work. The restrictions will be in effect for seven days.

Blondo Street between North 52nd Street and North 60th Street will have various lane closures for utility work. The lane closures will be in effect for one month.

