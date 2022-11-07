Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule.

The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season.

It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge.

However, the program doesn’t come without issues. According to Omaha Public Works, yard waste collection is running behind schedule.

Public Works says anyone who didn’t have their bags collected should keep them on the curb for the next day. Crews will also work Saturday to get caught up on collections.

Residents can also call the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-4938 if their bags aren’t collected by the day following their normal day of service.

The fall yard waste collection season is from Oct. 24 to Dec. 2. Paper yard waste bags will be collected and composted free of charge during the season. No sticker is required on yeard waste bags, but bundles of brush will still need a sticker.

Yard waste can be placed in a black-lid waste cart at any time of the year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.