Omaha police identify woman shot & killed

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 40th Avenue and Miami Street.

She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at a hospital.

Police did not have anyone in custody for the shooting. They were asking anyone who had information to help to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website. A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 award.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed after a shooting near 49th and Miami
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Big changes expected this week
Omaha Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant home, cause under investigation
Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate