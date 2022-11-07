Omaha police identify woman shot & killed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 40th Avenue and Miami Street.

She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at a hospital.

Police did not have anyone in custody for the shooting. They were asking anyone who had information to help to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website. A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 award.

