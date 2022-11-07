Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m.
When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
Crews knocked down the fire before it spread to a nearby home.
No injuries were reported.
Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by a wood-burning stove.
The fire resulted in roughly $15,000 in damages to the structure.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.