Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove

Firefighters knocked down a garage fire Sunday night
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews knocked down the fire before it spread to a nearby home.

No injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by a wood-burning stove.

The fire resulted in roughly $15,000 in damages to the structure.

