Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register.

On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets.

According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier was removing cash from the register since October.

LPD said the total loss is $3,234.

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman is facing theft by unlawful taking charges in the amount of $1,500 to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
A woman was killed after a shooting near 49th and Miami
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

Latest News

Firefighters knocked down a garage fire Sunday night
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
A portion of Dodge Street will have a lane closure for one year
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
In order to receive your free beverage on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, you must present a valid...
Veterans can get a free drink from Scooter’s Coffee this Friday
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion times out
Firefighters with LFR credit a dog’s barking for alerting the homeowners to flames.
Barking dog alerted Lincoln family that house was on fire