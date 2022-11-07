Endangered missing advisory to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion times out

An endangered missing advisory is in effect for a young Papillion woman.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday canceled the endangered missing advisory on a 21-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday in Papillion.

Tiffany Harwood hasn’t been located, but the alert expired in accordance with NSP procedures.

Harwood is described as 5-foot-1, weighing about 105 pounds and missing from a neighborhood northwest of 72nd Street and Cedardale Road. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing zebra-print pajamas, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

“Harwood has medical conditions that require medication and can become confused and disoriented,” according to last week’s advisory from the NSP.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or immediately contact the Papillion Police Department at 402-740-3779.

