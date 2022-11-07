Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago.

Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal court after he pled guilty to possessing and selling a stolen firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is to serve 92 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

“He was also ordered to pay restitution for the stolen firearms and other items,” the court’s Monday release states.

According to court documents, four firearms and some hunting gear were stolen out of a truck parking at Harrah’s Casino at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2021. Investigators determined that Shupe had been involved in a romantic relationship with the woman who stole those items and that he was trying to sell the stolen weapons.

Authorities recovered one of those firearms after searching an Omaha home, the documents state.

“The other three firearms were not recovered,” the release states.

According to the release, Shupe was prohibited from possessing firearms “because he was a drug user.”

Richard D. Westphal, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, credited the Bellevue and Council Bluffs police departments as well as the FBI in making the arrest as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

