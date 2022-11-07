Charges pending after Council Bluffs motorcyclist allegedly flees traffic stop, crashes

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist is injured after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4:25 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on two motorcyclists on Frontage Road near the 3600 block of W Broadway.

The two motorcyclists allegedly fled when the officer turned on his emergency equipment and the officer chose not to pursue them. The two allegedly drove through an open field away from the officer. The officer then turned off his emergency lights after losing sight of them.

Roughly five minutes later at 4:30 p.m., officers received a call for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at 26th and Ave E.

The motorcycle involved in the crash was the one that allegedly fled from the attempted traffic stop.

The driver of the motorcycle had serious injuries and was sent to UNMC.

Police say several witnesses saw the motorcycles driving recklessly on Broadway prior to the crash. They allegedly went through people’s yards at high speeds.

Officers also heard a report of a black SUV that was seen following the motorcyclists at one point. Police say the SUV was not a police cruiser.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the black SUV or the crash is asked to contact authorities at (712) 328-4948.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.