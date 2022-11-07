Barking dog alerted Lincoln family that house was on fire

Firefighters with LFR credit a dog’s barking for alerting the homeowners to flames.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue credit a dog’s barking for alerting the homeowners to flames.

At 6 a.m. on Monday, LFR was dispatched to a home on SW Jordan St, off W A Street in southwest Lincoln, for a smoke smell that was identified as an attic fire.

According to LFR, crews arrived and saw heavy smoke and fire from the attic of a single-family home.

A fire on Monday at home in southwest Lincoln caused $150,000 in damage.
Two people had safely gotten out of the home, along with two dogs and a cat.

Firefighters said the homeowner reported he was in the process of replacing his smoke detectors and was alerted to the fire by a family dog.

The fire started in the kitchen, because of faulty wiring, and extended up the wall into the attic space, according to firefighters.

LFR said the damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

Firefighters said there were no injuries reported.

