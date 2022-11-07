Average gas price in Omaha falls again

Average gasoline prices in Omaha have fallen more than 10 cents per gallon in the last week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local gas prices have fallen again, according to a recent survey.

Average fuel prices in Omaha fell 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 300 local gas stations.

Prices in Omaha are 27.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

