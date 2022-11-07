6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong cold front blasting through Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A powerful storm system will be moving through the Upper Midwest later this week and it will drag a strong cold front through our area. While the snow is likely to miss our area to the north, that front will bring some impacts and big changes to our area Thursday. That is why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Thursday Front (WOWT)

During the day Thursday we’ll have a south wind gusting to 50 mph at times helping to warm temperatures into the lower 70s. That will be out ahead of the strong front. When that front runs into the warmer and somewhat unstable air, a few strong to severe storms are possible. The exact timing of that front and associated storms is still uncertain but it looks to be sometime mid to late afternoon. The exact timing will become more evident as we approach Thursday.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Also, when that front moves through the temperature will drop 30-40 degrees in a matter of 2-4 hours according to some of the latest computer model data. We should drop from the 70s to the 30s by the evening and keep falling into the 20s by Friday morning. That will be the leading edge of some colder air that looks to stick around well into next week.

Thursday Temp Drop (WOWT)

