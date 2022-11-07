1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting.

According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim allegedly told police he was walking in the area when someone shot him from a dark-colored sedan.

Medics transported the victim to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

A nearby residence was also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daxton Kirk, 25 of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, 44 of Tennessee.
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150lbs of marijuana found
A woman was killed after a shooting near 49th and Miami
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
Creighton University doctor saves life mid-flight
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

Latest News

A portion of Dodge Street will have a lane closure for one year
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
In order to receive your free beverage on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, you must present a valid...
Veterans can get a free drink from Scooter’s Coffee this Friday
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood...
Endangered missing advisory to find 21-year-old woman in Papillion times out
Charges pending after Council Bluffs motorcyclist allegedly flees traffic stop, crashes