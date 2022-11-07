1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting.

According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim allegedly told police he was walking in the area when someone shot him from a dark-colored sedan.

Medics transported the victim to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

A nearby residence was also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

