1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting.
According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim allegedly told police he was walking in the area when someone shot him from a dark-colored sedan.
Medics transported the victim to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
A nearby residence was also struck by gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.
