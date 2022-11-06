Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street.

When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition and was later declared dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or Omaha Crimestoppers.

