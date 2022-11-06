Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022

Many October viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a potential Iowa serial killer, a mysterious camper, and a tragic crash in Lincoln that killed six people
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Homeless camp cleared out by OPD

A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.

Omaha police were called to deal with a problem blocking pedestrian traffic Wednesday morning.

5. Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

“Going for Two” is set to come out next year.

A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week.

4. 6 News On Your Side: Mysterious camper appears again

A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot turned up in another.

A new twist tonight to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 News On Your Side.

3. Investigation into report of Iowa serial killer

A big mystery in a small Iowa community. A woman claims her father killed dozens of people.

A big mystery in a small Iowa community.

2. Pick up plows through pizza place in Plattsmouth

The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through Papa Reno’s restaurant in Plattsmouth.

A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth

1. Neighbors, family react to Lincoln crash that killed 6

Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police called one of the worst accidents in recent memory.

Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. ‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
2. 6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
3. Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
4. Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
5. Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
6. Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Iowa woman claims father was a serial killer

5. New cruise ship

4. Mom goes into labor at concert

3. Crowd stays quiet for fan with autism

2. Francois’ langur born in St. Louis Zoo

1. Old casino riverboat found

