Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
Many October viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a potential Iowa serial killer, a mysterious camper, and a tragic crash in Lincoln that killed six people
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Homeless camp cleared out by OPD
A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
5. Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
“Going for Two” is set to come out next year.
4. 6 News On Your Side: Mysterious camper appears again
A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot turned up in another.
3. Investigation into report of Iowa serial killer
A big mystery in a small Iowa community. A woman claims her father killed dozens of people.
2. Pick up plows through pizza place in Plattsmouth
The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through Papa Reno’s restaurant in Plattsmouth.
1. Neighbors, family react to Lincoln crash that killed 6
Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police called one of the worst accidents in recent memory.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Iowa woman claims father was a serial killer
5. New cruise ship
4. Mom goes into labor at concert
3. Crowd stays quiet for fan with autism
2. Francois’ langur born in St. Louis Zoo
1. Old casino riverboat found
